Puotilanrantaan suunnitellaan uutta asumista

The winner of The Train Factory's architectural competition is A Roof For Helsinki 15.2.2023

The Train Factory is the heart of the emerging Pasila Machine Shop Area. The architectural competition sought to solve the problem of how to make the new hotel and office building a natural part of this area of special historic interest. A Roof For Helsinki was selected as the winning work. Its strong and distinctive design solution blends Teollisuuskatu into the Pasila Machine Shop Area in a new and interesting way.