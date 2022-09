Rahapolitiikka kiristyy inflaation vakauttamiseksi tavoitteeseensa – energiakriisin hallinta avainasemassa

Monetary policy tightening to bring inflation down to target – Managing energy crisis takes key role 29.9.2022 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

In autumn 2021 the euro area economy was picking up as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease. Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine in February 2022 necessitated a reordering of priorities in international politics. The Ukraine war and the energy crisis arising from it have darkened the economic outlook. “The energy crisis and swings in the economy are now affecting everyday life for all of us. Gas supplies have clearly been weaponised by Russia in an energy war. So the European Union must bring order to its ranks once again and resolve this energy crisis,” says Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn. The adverse growth impact of the energy crisis is largely still to come.The euro area economy will be unable to rely on world trade to bolster it. Economic growth has slowed in both the United States and China, and this adversely affects the export outlook for the euro area. The prospect of a recession in the euro area has grown more likely. Inflationary pressures gathered momentum over the