Raitioliikenne palaa Hämeentielle 14. joulukuuta

Architectural competition for Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio starting − five international design groups invited to participate 20.11.2020 09:51:32 EET | Press release

The architectural competition for Elielinaukio Square and Asema-aukio Square is starting on Friday 20 November. The aim of the competition is to find a functional overall plan for the area, to serve as the basis for preparing the revision of the area’s local detailed plan. The planning principles for the area were approved by the Urban Environment Committee in November.