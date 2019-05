Raitiovaunupysäkin rakentaminen alkaa Mannerheimintie 150:n kohdalla

Special traffic arrangements due to Pasilansilta worksite 23.5.2019 10:30:00 EEST | Tiedote

The worksite of Pasilansilta’s new public transport terminal will cause special traffic arrangements starting from 3 June 2019 onwards. Tram routes 2 and 7 will operate on special routes and cars will be guided to the new extension of Pasilansilta. These special arrangements will be in effect for the whole summer.