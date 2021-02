Repinin kuuluisat mestariteokset ja muotokuvat Ateneumiin maaliskuussa

Repin’s famous masterpieces and portraits to feature at the Ateneum from March 10.2.2021 11:04:47 EET | Press release

An exhibition featuring work by the international master painter Ilya Repin (1844–1930) will be on display on the third floor of the Ateneum Art Museum from 19 March to 29 August 2021. Born in the territory of present-day Ukraine, Repin is Russia’s most famous painter, and he is also loved by the Finns: his studio home was located on Finnish territory, in Kuokkala in Terijoki, between 1903 and 1930. The exhibition by Repin will feature some of his most famous historical paintings and portraits of major cultural figures of his time, as well as his works from the Ateneum collection. The opening date of the exhibition is subject to change.