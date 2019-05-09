Report by the Development Policy Committee: A global responsibility model needed, covering several parliamentary terms
In the upcoming government formation talks, a more determined approach must be adopted towards global challenges such as climate change and poverty. The Development Policy Committee's response to the challenge is a global responsibility model, which would form a foundation for the conduct of development policy for several parliamentary terms and across administrative boundaries.
In a report (The state of Finland’s development policy in 2019: Global responsibility to be conducted over several government terms and across administrative boundaries), published on 7 May 2019, the Committee explores various options for the foundation of a more long-term and effective development policy.
“Based on our analysis, we propose a global responsibility model, which would consist of such central elements of development policy that are discussed in the programmes of consecutive governments. These could include the goals, priorities and level of funding of development policy, for example. In addition, humanitarian assistance must become an increasingly integral part of development policy,” says Aila Paloniemi, Chair of the Development Policy Committee.
According to the Committee, a long-term policy would help Finland in fulfilling the commitments of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development better than separate programmes prepared for one government term. They have led to volatility and dispersal of the limited resources.
A global responsibility model that emphasises continuity would clarify the role of development policy in the national implementation of sustainable development. It would also bolster multidisciplinary cooperation across administrative and organisational boundaries.
“Continuity needs to be complemented by consistency. Until now, development policy guidelines have applied only to development cooperation. The role of other policy areas and actors must be strengthened and their activities must be integrated into the policy of global responsibility,” says Hanna Sarkkinen (Left Alliance), 1st Vice-Chair of the Development Policy Committee.
The Development Policy Committee considers that it is important that the long-term basis of Finland’s development policy be prepared as openly as possible and its updating is transparent, and that these are discussed in Parliament. The global responsibility model must also include a clear plan for raising the level of Finland’s development cooperation funding to 0.7% of GNI target level, recommended by the UN. “We consider that the 0.7% of GNI must be reached no later than during the next two government terms,” says Saara-Sofia Sirén (National Coalition Party), 2nd Vice-Chair of the Development Policy Committee.
Inquiries: Aila Paloniemi, Chair of the Development Policy Committee, tel. +358 50 511 30 67, paloniemi.aila@gmail.com and Marikki Stocchetti, Secretary-General of the Development Policy Committee, tel. +358 50 525 8649, marikki.stocchetti@formin.fi
The Development Policy Committee is the only body monitoring and evaluating Finnish development cooperation and policy on a systematic and broad basis. The Government appoints the Committee for each government term. Its members include representatives of parliamentary parties, advocacy organisations, NGOs and universities in the UniPID network.
Avainsanat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.kehityspoliittinentoimikunta.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Kehityspoliittinen toimikunta
Kehityspoliittisen toimikunnan arvioraportti: Nyt tarvitaan hallituskaudet ylittävä globaalin vastuun malli9.5.2019 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Alkavissa hallitusneuvotteluissa on otettava entistä määrätietoisempi ote ilmastonmuutoksen ja köyhyyden kaltaisiin globaaleihin haasteisiin. Kehityspoliittinen toimikunta (KPT) esittää ratkaisuksi globaalin vastuun mallia, johon kirjataan hallituskaudet ja hallintorajat ylittävä kehityspolitiikan perusta.
Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionens rapport: Vi behöver en modell för globalt ansvar som sträcker sig över regeringsperioderna9.5.2019 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
I regeringsförhandlingarna måste vi ta ett mer målmedvetet grepp om globala problem, som till exempel klimatförändringen och fattigdomen. Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionen föreslår en modell för globalt ansvar, en bas för utvecklingspolitiken, som skulle överskrida regeringsperioderna och förvaltningsgränserna.
Development Policy Committee: Clear plan needed to increase development cooperation funds7.11.2018 15:01:11 EET | Tiedote
According to the Development Policy Committee, Finland’s development cooperation appropriations should be raised to 0.7 per cent of its gross national income (GNI) over the next two government terms. This will require a clear, long-term plan, extending beyond the current government term. As a member of the UN, the OECD and the EU, Finland has committed to this.
Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionen: En tydlig plan för ökade anslag för utvecklingssamarbetet7.11.2018 15:00:32 EET | Tiedote
Enligt Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionen (UPK) behövs det en tydlig plan för Finlands utvecklingssamarbete. Planen bör sträcka sig över flera regeringsperioder och innebära att anslagen höjs till 0,7 procent av bruttonationalinkomsten inom de kommande två regeringsperioderna. Som medlem i FN, OECD och EU har Finland förbundit sig till detta.
KPT: Kehitysyhteistyörahojen nostoon selkeä suunnitelma7.11.2018 14:59:56 EET | Tiedote
Kehityspoliittisen toimikunnan KPT:n mielestä Suomen kehitysyhteistyöhön tarvitaan hallituskaudet ylittävä selkeä suunnitelma, jonka mukaan määrärahat nostetaan 0,7 prosenttiin bruttokansantulosta seuraavan kahden hallituskauden aikana. Suomi on YK:n, OECD:n ja EU:n jäsenenä tähän sitoutunut.
Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionens rapport: Utvecklingspolitiken bör ses över och främjas under EU-ordförandeskapet så att den stöder jämställdhet2.5.2018 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Utvecklingspolitiken och utvecklingssamarbetet bör ses över för att Finland ska kunna främja jämställdhet i utvecklingsländer mer effektivt. Det anser statsrådets utvecklingspolitiska kommission i sin rapport Utvecklingspolitikens tillstånd i Finland 2018: Från myt till förebild med fötterna på jorden – Finlands arbete för jämställdhet i utvecklingsländer. Rapporten publiceras onsdagen den 2 maj i riksdagen.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme