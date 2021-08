RiverRecyclen muovinkeräyslaitteisto nyt toiminnassa Mumbaissa, Intiassa

RiverRecycle’s plastic waste collector now functional in Mumbai, India 27.8.2021 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

RiverRecycle announced today that its collection unit for river debris and plastic waste on the Mithi river in Mumbai is operational, after the testing phase. The solution supports the local waste management by converting plastic waste into raw materials for plastic and other products, with direct benefits to all participants throughout the value chain.