Staden förbereder sig med toaletter och sopkärl för Valborg

Helsinki prepares for May Day celebrations with toilets and bins 27.4.2023

The City of Helsinki will arrange temporary waste bins, platforms and metal barrels for smouldering grill waste for people celebrating May Day in central Helsinki and Kaivopuisto. This year, the recycling of plastic, glass, cardboard and biowaste will be tested in Kaivopuisto Park. The fountain around the Havis Amanda statue will not have water in it as the statue will be restored after May Day.