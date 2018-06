Stadin Friidu 2018 on Maija Vilkkumaa, Stadin Kundi on Jörn Donner

A kilometre-long art wall to catch the eye in Hernesaari 8.6.2018 12:38 | Tiedote

Southern Helsinki is getting a new landmark at the seafront in Hernesaari: an impressive, nearly one-kilometre-long construction-site wall decorated with art. The art wall will separate the areas of construction work from public spaces on the waterfront, and it will make a colourful landmark for many years to come. Some parts of the wall will change place and move along as the construction work progresses.