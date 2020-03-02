Student loan stock exceeds EUR 4 bn in January 2020
In January 2020 , drawdowns of student loans totalled EUR 308 million, which is 8% more than in the year-earlier period and more than ever before month-on-month. The average interest rate on student loan drawdowns was record low, at 0.34%, compared with 0.48% in January 2019. Of the loans drawn down, 90% were linked to Euribor rates and 10% to banks’ own reference rates. The average interest rate on the Euribor-linked loans was 0.27% and that on the prime rate-linked loans was 0.88%.
Fuelled by the high volume of drawdowns, the stock of student loans grew to well over EUR 4 bn, reaching EUR 4.3 bn at the end of January 2020. Since the student financial aid reform of 2017, the student loan stock has grown by EUR 1.7 bn. In January 2020, the annual growth rate of the stock was 17%.
Growth in the student loan stock is not only due to higher loan amounts granted as a result of the student financial aid reform. The number of borrowers has also increased, which has been reflected in recent years as a notable rise in the total number of persons with outstanding student loan debt. According to the statistics of the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), in the academic year 2018–2019, the number of persons with outstanding student loan debt was 435,000, which is 80,000 persons more than three years earlier. The low level of interest rates has also supported the popularity of student loans.
Loans
In January 2020, households’ drawdowns of new housing loans amounted to EUR 1.4 bn, up by EUR 60 million on the corresponding period a year earlier. At the end of January 2020, the stock of euro-denominated housing loans totalled EUR 100.3 bn and the annual growth rate of the stock was 2.6%. Household credit at end-January comprised EUR 16.7 bn in consumer credit and EUR 17.7 bn in other loans. Drawdowns of new loans by non-financial corporations (excl. overdrafts and credit card credit) amounted in January to EUR 2.1 bn. The average interest rate on new corporate-loan drawdowns declined from December 2019, to 1.84%. At the end of January, the stock of euro-denominated loans to non-financial corporations totalled EUR 92.6 bn, of which loans to housing corporations accounted for EUR 34.9 bn.
Deposits
At the end of January 2020, the stock of deposits of Finnish households amounted to EUR 95.0 bn and the average interest rate on the deposits was 0.10%. Overnight deposits accounted for EUR 82.1 bn and deposits with an agreed maturity for EUR 4.7 bn of the deposit stock. In January, households concluded EUR 0.3 bn of new agreements on deposits with an agreed maturity, at an average interest rate of 0.14%.
For further information, please contact:
Markus Aaltonen, tel. +358 9 183 2395, email: markus.aaltonen(at)bof.fi,
Ville Tolkki, tel. +358 9 183 2420, email: ville.tolkki(at)bof.fi.
The next news release will be published at 1 pm on 31 March 2020.
Related statistical data and graphs are also available on the Bank of Finland website: https://www.suomenpankki.fi/en/Statistics/mfi-balance-sheet/.
Det utestående beloppet av studielån översteg 4 miljarder euro i januari 20202.3.2020 13:01:00 EET | Uutinen
I januari 2020 utbetalades studielån för 308 miljoner euro, vilket är 8 % mer än vid motsvarande tidpunkt för ett år sedan och mer än någonsin under en månad. Genomsnittsräntan på nya uttag av studielån var i januari 2020 rekordlåg (0,34 %), när räntan på nya utbetalda studielån under samma period ett år tidigare var 0,48 %. Av de nya lånen var 90 % bundna till euriborräntor och 10 % till bankernas egna referensräntor. Genomsnittsräntan på euriborbundna studielån var 0,27 % och på primräntebundna studielån 0,88 %. I och med de stora uttagen ökade det utestående beloppet av studielån till rejält över 4 miljarder euro och var 4,3 miljarder euro vid utgången av januari 2020. Det utestående beloppet av studielån har ökat med 1,7 miljarder euro efter studiestödsreformen som trädde i kraft 2017. I januari 2020 var årsökningen 17 %. Ökningen i det utestående beloppet av studielån beror inte enbart på att låneposterna blivit större till följd av studiestödsreformen. Låntagarna har ökat i antal
Opintolainakanta ylitti 4 mrd. euroa tammikuussa 20202.3.2020 13:01:00 EET | Uutinen
Tammikuussa 2020 opintolainoja nostettiin 308 milj. euron edestä, mikä on 8 % enemmän kuin vuosi sitten vastaavana aikana ja enemmän kuin koskaan aikaisemmin kuukauden aikana. Tammikuussa 2020 nostettujen opintolainojen keskikorko oli ennätyksellisen alhainen (0,34 %), kun vuosi sitten vastaavana aikana nostettujen opintolainojen korko oli 0,48 %. Nostetuista opintolainoista 90 % oli sidottu euriborkorkoihin ja 10 % pankkien omiin viitekorkoihin. Nostettujen euriborsidonnaisten opintolainojen keskikorko oli 0,27 % ja primesidonnaisten 0,88 %. Runsaan nostomäärän myötä opintolainakanta kasvoi reilusti yli 4 mrd. euroon ja oli 4,3 mrd. euroa tammikuun 2020 lopussa. Opintolainakanta on kasvanut 1,7 mrd. euroa vuonna 2017 voimaan tulleen opintotukiuudistuksen jälkeen. Tammikuussa 2020 kannan vuosikasvuvauhti oli 17 %. Opintolainakanta ei ole kasvanut ainoastaan opintotukiuudistuksen myötä suurentuneiden lainaerien vuoksi. Lainan ottajien määrän lisääntymisestä kertoo opintovelallisten koko
