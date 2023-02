Sukupuolen vahvistamista voi hakea omalla selvityksellä, kun uusi laki tulee voimaan

Important reminder for voters: Almost one million Finns receive a notification of their right to vote in general elections electronically 1.2.2023 07:02:00 EET | Press release

Already nearly one million voters will receive a notification of their right to vote in general elections electronically this year. The notification comes electronically to all those entitled to vote who use Suomi.fi Messages. However, not all recipients of an electronic notification remember or notice that they receive the notification electronically.