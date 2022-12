Suomalaiset pysyvät digikehityksen mukana hyvin, mutta ilman digitukea emme pärjää

Finnish people are keeping up with digital development, but we must have digital support 2.12.2022 06:00:00 EET | Press release

Finns are among the world's leading users of digital services. According to the recent Digital Skills Report, 79% of Finns have good digital skills, and as many as 84% feel that they will keep up to date with digitalisation in the coming years. In other words, our society has a good foundation for building digital services. Nonetheless, even skilled people often need support in using digital devices and services. The crucial question is how well one can apply and develop their own skills.