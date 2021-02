Suomalaisissa sijoitusrahastoissa olevat sijoitukset ennätyksellisen suuret

An exceptionally high amount of housing loans drawn down in late 2020 1.2.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In December 2020, households drew down new housing loans worth EUR 1.9 bn, up EUR 460 million on the same period in 2019. Drawdowns of housing loans have never been this high in December. The average interest rate on new drawdowns hit a new record low, standing at 0.69% in December 2020. The exceptional situation on the housing loan market in late 2020 pushed up drawdown figures for the year as a whole. In September–December 2020, new housing loan drawdowns grew by 13.2% on the same period a year earlier. For the year as a whole, the rise was 4.5% and the total amount taken out was EUR 20.4 bn. A normal amount of housing loans was renegotiated in December 2020, following a peak in the spring. Renegotiated housing loans totalled EUR 980 million, less than one fifth of the amount renegotiated in April. The normal amount has varied around EUR 1 bn for several years. Housing loan maturities have lengthened further. In December 2020, the average repayment period of new housing loans was 21