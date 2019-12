Suomea ajetaan datatalouden paalupaikalle: Intelligent Industry -ekosysteemin tavoitteena maailman älykkäin teollisuusjärjestelmä

Finland’s Top Industry Strives to be the Global Leader in Utilizing Data 10.9.2019 16:45:03 EEST | Press release

The Intelligent Industry Ecosystem of top Finnish companies pursues growth through better utilization of data and AI, leading to tens of thousands of new jobs. Nokia, Konecranes, Cargotec, Tieto and SSAB, among others, launched today the new InDEx Programme, financed by Business Finland and the companies themselves. Opportunities for SME’s and startups are huge, assesses the Programme Facilitator, DIMECC Ltd.