Suomen Pankin pääjohtaja IMF:n vuosikokoukseen

War bleeds the Russian economy 10.10.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

BOFIT Forecast for Russia 2022--­2024 War bleeds the Russian economy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having profound impacts on Russia’s economic future. Western sanctions continue to raise both the direct and incidental costs of war. EU import bans are reducing Russian budget revenues. International export bans on dual-use products are limiting Russia’s ability to arm and supply its invasion force. The lack of access to high-tech inputs is eroding Russia’s opportunities for future growth. Reports senior adviser Laura Solanko: “The unpredictability of war means that our forecast of Russia’s economic performance over the next two and a half years is fraught with exceptional uncertainty. We have tried to gauge the impacts of Western sanctions this year and next year in their current form. In any case, the Russian economy is decoupling from the world economy and lower long-term growth is inevitable.” The Russian economy faces a serious recession caused by war and sanctions. Our latest for