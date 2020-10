Suomen Pankin pääjohtaja osallistuu IMF:n virtuaalisiin vuosikokouksiin

ECB intensifies its work on a digital euro 2.10.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

ECB press release 2 October 2020 Publication of Eurosystem High-Level Task Force report on digital euro Eurosystem needs to be ready for possible future decision to introduce digital euro Public consultation and experimentation to be launched The European Central Bank (ECB) today published a comprehensive report on the possible issuance of a digital euro, prepared by the Eurosystem High-Level Task Force on central bank digital currency (CBDC) and approved by the Governing Council. A digital euro would be an electronic form of central bank money accessible to all citizens and firms – like banknotes, but in a digital form – to make their daily payments in a fast, easy and secure way. It would complement cash, not replace it. The Eurosystem will continue to issue cash in any case. “The euro belongs to Europeans and our mission is to be its guardian,” said Christine Lagarde, ECB President. “Europeans are increasingly turning to digital in the ways they spend, save and invest. Our role is t