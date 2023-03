Suomen Pankin säännöt vastapuolille ja asiakkaille – sääntöpäivitys 20.3.2023

Bank of Finland’s interim forecast: Finnish economy in hibernation 17.3.2023 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish economy slipped into recession last autumn as a result of the energy crisis brought on by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The economy’s performance will continue to be very weak in 2023, according to the Bank of Finland’s interim forecast published today. It takes time for the full effects of uncommonly high inflation and the substantial rise in interest rates to be felt in the economy. The recession is expected to be short-lived and shallow, however. Turbulence in international financial markets is adding to economic uncertainty and could lead to weaker than expected growth in the Finnish economy. “Finland’s economy has held up so far, despite the difficulties, but the full effects of high inflation and elevated interest rates have not been seen yet. Risks in the global economy have also grown again in just the past few days,” says Bank of Finland Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum. The Finnish economy grew by 2.1% in 2022, thanks to a strong start to the year, but the war and the