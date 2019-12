Suomen Pankki allekirjoitti YK:n vastuullisen sijoittamisen periaatteet osana vastuullisuusohjelmaansa

Finland's economic transition still incomplete 17.12.2019 10:00:00 EET | Press release

According to a statement issued last week by the Governing Council of the ECB, the outlook for euro area growth will remain more or less unchanged compared with the September 2019 ECB staff macroeconomic projections, owing to global economic uncertainties. The rate of euro area inflation remains below the target level for price stability. The monetary policy stance remains accommodative, which supports our pursuit of price stability and fosters conditions that are favourable to growth and employment in the euro area.