Suomen Pankki asetti omalle sijoitussalkulleen välitavoitteita hiilineutraalisuuteen pääsemiseksi – sijoituksia fossiilisiin polttoaineisiin rajoitetaan vuodesta 2022 alkaen

Bank of Finland sets intermediate targets for its own investment portfolio to achieve net-zero – investments in fossil fuels to be restricted from 2022 21.12.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The Bank of Finland has decided on intermediate targets for its own investment activities in order to achieve carbon neutrality. In investment activities, the goal is net-zero by 2050 at the latest and shorter-term targets have now been set to ensure that goal will be achieved. “Work to achieve net-zero must be done now, even though the timetable for the main goal extends further into the future. The intermediate targets will help us reduce transition and tail risks, and we will gain valuable experience from the impact of the intermediate targets,” says Tuomas Välimäki, Member of the Bank of Finland Board responsible for investment activities. In the setting of the intermediate targets, their effectiveness from the perspective of climate risks, the special characteristics of each asset class, the availability of information, and the effects on investment objectives were taken into account. A qualitative or quantitative target was set for each asset class. The goal is to set additional