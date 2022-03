Suomen Pankki esittää käteispalveluille uutta sääntelyä

Student loan drawdowns at significantly higher level than before 28.2.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

As the student loan tranche for the spring semester was available for drawdown in January 2022, students took out an exceptionally large amount of student loans, almost EUR 350 million. This was almost 7% more than in January a year earlier and more than ever before in monthly terms in the history of the student loan statistics. Following the student financial aid reform, which entered into force in 2017, students began to take out larger government-guaranteed student loans than before, which has notably boosted the level of drawdowns. In recent years, student loan drawdowns have also been further fuelled by both an increase in the number of borrowers and the low level of interest rates. In January 2022, the average interest rate on new student loan drawdowns was 0.09%. As a result of the large amounts drawn down, the stock of student loans hit an exceptionally high level in January 2022, standing at EUR 5.5 bn. The student loan stock is still growing briskly, although the pace of grow