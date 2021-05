Suomen Pankki ja Finanssivalvonta esittävät käteisautomaattipalveluille uutta sääntelyä

The exceptional conditions were reflected in card payments in 2020 19.5.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The number of card payments with Finnish payment cards decreased slightly in 2020, to 1.9 bn, compared to the previous year. At the same time, the total value of card payments increased by 3.5%, to EUR 56.0 bn, from EUR 54.1 bn in the previous year. The growth rate however slowed in 2020. The number of card payments in 2020 reflected several opposite forces: the coronavirus pandemic constrained the possibilities for spending, but at the same time, payment methods continued to change, even at an accelerated pace in some cases.