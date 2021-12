Suomen suurenmoisin joulukalenteri löytyy Lempäälästä – Fibox lahjoittaa 30 000 euroa hyväntekeväisyyteen useassa eri maassa

Finland’s most magnificent Christmas calendar can be found in Lempäälä: Fibox donates EUR 30,000 to charity in several countries 7.12.2021 14:15:11 EET | Press release

Fibox, a global leader in enclosing solutions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To mark this anniversary, the Finnish family business built a Christmas calendar with 30 doors. Every day in December, Fibox will donate one thousand euros to charities for children, animals, or the environment in several countries.