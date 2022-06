Suomen taideakatemian palkinto myönnetty kuvataiteilija Katarina Reuterille

INVITATION to press event, Wednesday, June 15, 10 am: Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize winner 9.6.2022 10:50:00 EEST | Press Invitation

You are cordially invited to attend a press event at EMMA on June 15, at 10 am. The event will mark the announcement of the winner of the 2022 Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize, which is awarded in recognition of outstanding achievement by a Finnish artist. This is the fifth time the 2013-founded prize will be awarded. The prize includes an exhibition that will be part of EMMA’s 2023 programme.