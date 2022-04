Suomiveneilee.fi -koeajopäivät avaavat veneilykesän Helsingin Lauttasaaressa

Suomiveneilee.fi testing days open the boating summer in Lauttasaari, Helsinki 14.4.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In May, everyone interested in boating will have the opportunity to try different boats at sea. More than 20 different boats, from small outboard motorboats to sailboats, will be available for try-outs during the Suomiveneilee.fi boat testing days. The tests are free of charge for the participants and the boats always have a skilled professional skipper. The exact list of boats to be tested will be published in May.