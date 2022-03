Suositut Lasten museofestarit kutsuvat koko perheen tutkimusseikkailulle Näyttelykeskus WeeGeelle!

Daniel Buren’s new exhibition at EMMA invites visitors to walk a zigzagging maze 1.3.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Daniel Buren is known as a radical reformer of contemporary art. For EMMA he has conceived a unique total work that has taken over EMMA’s gallery space. The exhibition will also feature a selection of Buren’s iconic interventions and event-based pieces from his extensive career for the first time in Finland. Buren’s Going for a Walk in a Zigzag will kick off EMMA’s programme for 2022, which is themed under the theme of The Crystal Ball. Throughout the year, EMMA will highlight a line-up of artists renowned as visionaries of their time.