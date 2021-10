SUPERFINNS® growth program: Nordea and leading capital investors believe that VideoVisit will be Finland’s next global breakthrough

VideoVisit mission is to help care providers to offer the best possible care for the silver generation at their favorite place, their own home. The company offers a high-quality, secure, and reliable connection between the caregiver and receiver. Read more about VideoVisit.

The growth program’s judges think that COVID-19 has taken the company to the next level. In Finland, VideoVisit is already a market leader. Vesa Riihimäki, Head of Startup & Growth business unit in Nordea, says that it has been interesting to follow the journey of VideoVisit.

– I met Esa Ojala and Juhana Ojala (from VideoVisit) first time 2016 in Kasvu Open Karnevaali when I was sparring their company. After that, I have kept track of their eagerness to grow and to do things better. The judge’s decision was unanimous. VideoVisit is the most promising growth company in the first SUPERFINNS® growth program, says Riihimäki.

SUPERFINNS® growth program judges are

Vesa Riihimäki, Nordea

Inka Mero , Voima Ventures

, Voima Ventures Juha Ruohonen , Superhero Capital

, Superhero Capital Laura Vartiainen , Takoa Invest

, Takoa Invest Mika Kukkurainen , Nordic FoodTech VC

, Nordic FoodTech VC Sami Lampinen, Inventure

SUPERFINNS® growth program is for Finnish growth companies that have a giant-size hunger for global growth. In the SUPERFINNS® growth program, entrepreneurs met other entrepreneurs, investors, and people who have ”been there, done that”. Themes in workshops and one2one meetings were finance, internationalization, team, vision, and growth strategy. Read more about SUPERFINNS®.

