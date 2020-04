Suuria yrityslainoja nostettiin runsaasti maaliskuussa 2020

Prevention of bankruptcies and unemployment requires national and common European solutions 22.4.2020 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a global economic crisis in which world output is expected to contract more than during the great financial crisis of 2008. The duration and depth of the crisis will depend on how long the necessary containment measures imposed will remain in place and on the success of economic policy measures in preventing bankruptcies and unemployment.