Tacita Dean exhibition at EMMA rewards viewers who stop and observe
The main exhibition this spring at EMMA showcases key works from the career of Tacita Dean, one of the internationally most prestigious contemporary artists of today. Some of the works in Dean’s first-ever solo exhibition in Finland receive their debut at EMMA, including Dean’s latest film, A Cloud makes itself. The show will be open from 26 February to 3 May 2020.
Tacita Dean (b. 1965) is one of the most highly acclaimed contemporary artists of our day. She is known best for films shot on 16mm and 35mm and her work for the preservation of analogue film. She also creates large, spatially engaging chalkboard drawings as well as works on slate, photographs, print images and works made with found materials.
The exhibition, curated by EMMA director Pilvi Kalhama, borrows from Dean’s existing body of work, in addition to which the artist has created several new pieces for this show. The show features recent key works in which Dean explores portraiture, painting, the ephemerality of natural events and the layers of time. Dean, a champion of slowness and concentration, draws attention to details and encourages us to stop and observe the world. The exhibition rewards the viewer who is prepared to give time to the works.
The exhibition includes seven films, the latest of which, A Cloud makes itself, receives its premiere at EMMA. The works featured in the exhibition include Dean’s ambitious chalkboard drawing Chalk Fall (2018), her recent series of 80 monoprints on found postcards, Pantone Pairs (2019), displayed for the first time at EMMA and two works from the Saastamoinen Foundation´s art collection, Quatemary and A Book End of Time.
”It is a great pleasure to be showing for the first time in Finland and always exciting to have the opportunity to show new works as well as to revisit older ones.” Tacita Dean
Tacita Dean describes herself as a British European artist and divides her time between Berlin and Los Angeles. She was nominated for the Turner Prize in 1998 and later was awarded the Hugo Boss Prize in 2006 and the Kurt Schwitters Prize in 2009. In 2018, three London museums, the National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Academy of Arts presented an unprecedented collaboration that consisted of three distinct exhibitions by Tacita Dean, entitled “LANDSCAPE, PORTRAIT, STILL LIFE”. Dean’s designs for The Dante Project, a new ballet choreographed by Wayne McGregor and composed by Thomas Adès, will première in May at the Royal Opera House in London.
Event for a Stage is a 50 minute film, which will be screened daily at the times below. We strongly advise our visitors to watch the film from start to finish.
Tuesdays: 12:00, 16:00
Wednesdays–Fridays: 12:00, 17:30
Saturdays–Sundays: 12:00, 14:00, 16:00
Keywords
Contacts
Asta TeräväinenViestintäkoordinaattori / Communications Coordinator+358447601930asta.teravainen@emmamuseum.fi
Images
Links
About EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Ahertajantie 5
02100 Espoo
http://www.emmamuseum.fi
EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museon kokoelma- ja näyttelytoiminta profiloituu kotimaiseen ja kansainväliseen modernismiin, nykytaiteeseen sekä designiin. EMMA sijaitsee Espoon Tapiolassa, professori Aarno Ruusuvuoren suunnittelemassa betoniarkkitehtuuria edustavassa Näyttelykeskus WeeGeessä. Näyttelytilat ovat pinta-alaltaan Suomen suurimmat, ja pelkistetty moderni arkkitehtuuri tukee EMMAn, Saastamoisen säätiön ja Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiön kokoelmien sekä vaihtuvien näyttelyiden kokemuksellista esittämistä. Tervetuloa!
@emmamuseum
Subscribe to releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Subscribe to all the latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Nastja Säde Rönkkös videoverk for those yet to be behandlar de känslor miljöförstöringen väcker25.2.2020 12:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Årets unga konstnär 2019, Nastja Säde Rönkkö, beskriver i sin videoperformance olika platser i världen som berörts av miljökatastrofer och av klimatförändringen. Varje plats är förknippad med ett budskap som konstnären vill dela, på en pappbit hon håller i händerna. For those yet to be hör till EMMA-samlingen och det visas för första gången i sin helhet. Verket visas 26.2–23.8.2020.
Nastja Säde Rönkkö’s video work for those yet to be addresses the emotions ecological destruction awakens25.2.2020 12:00:00 EET | Press release
In her video performance, Young Artist of the Year 2019 Nastja Säde Rönkkö depicts places around the world impacted by environmental disasters and climate change. A message is attached to each place, shared on a piece of cardboard held by the artist. For those yet to be is a part of EMMA’s collection and is showed in its entirety for the first time. The piece is on display during 26 February – 23 August 2020.
Nastja Säde Rönkön videoteos for those yet to be käsittelee ympäristötuhon herättämiä tunteita25.2.2020 12:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Vuoden nuori taiteilija 2019, Nastja Säde Rönkkö, kuvaa videoperformanssissaan ympäristökatastrofien ja ilmastonmuutoksen koskettamia paikkoja ympäri maailmaa. Jokaiseen paikkaan liittyy viesti, jonka taiteilija jakaa pitelemässään pahvinpalassa. For those yet to be kuuluu EMMA-kokoelmaan ja se esitetään kokonaisuudessaan ensimmäistä kertaa. Teos on esillä 26.2.–23.8.2020.
Tacita Deans utställning på EMMA belönar den som är villig att stanna upp25.2.2020 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Vårens huvudutställning på EMMA presenterar centrala verk av Tacita Dean, en av de internationellt mest ansedda samtidskonstnärerna. Utställningen är Deans första separatutställning i Finland. Vissa verk får sin premiär på EMMA, däribland Deans nyaste film A Cloud makes itself. Utställningen är öppen 26.2–3.5.2020.
Tacita Deanin EMMAssa avautuva näyttely palkitsee katsojan, joka on valmis pysähtymään25.2.2020 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
EMMAn kevään päänäyttely esittelee kansainvälisesti arvostetuimpiin nykytaiteilijoihin lukeutuvan Tacita Deanin uran keskeisiä teoksia. Kyseessä on Deanin ensimmäinen yksityisnäyttely Suomessa. Osa teoksista saa ensiesityksensä EMMAssa, mm. Deanin uusin elokuvateos A Cloud makes itself. Näyttely on esillä 26.2.–3.5.2020.
Programmet för barnens museifestival har publicerats – Sisidiskos och buktalaren Sari Aaltos nya föreställningar har premiär!12.2.2020 14:59:51 EET | Tiedote
Barnens museifestival firas den 21–22.3 i Utställningscentret WeeGee. Evenemanget hör till de mest populära under året och det riktar sig till hela familjen. Årets tema är Rymdäventyret 2020. WeeGee förvandlas till en rymdstation och Kapten Futuros rymdfarkost, som har landat på bakgården, har med sig festivalens stjärnor.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom