Tacita Deans utställning på EMMA belönar den som är villig att stanna upp

Nastja Säde Rönkkö’s video work for those yet to be addresses the emotions ecological destruction awakens 25.2.2020 12:00:00 EET | Press release

In her video performance, Young Artist of the Year 2019 Nastja Säde Rönkkö depicts places around the world impacted by environmental disasters and climate change. A message is attached to each place, shared on a piece of cardboard held by the artist. For those yet to be is a part of EMMA’s collection and is showed in its entirety for the first time. The piece is on display during 26 February – 23 August 2020.