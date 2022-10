Talousasiantutijat keskustelevat Helsingissä ratkaisuista kehittyvien maiden velkojen kasvuun

Economic experts meet in Helsinki to discuss solutions to rising debt in developing countries 24.10.2022 11:30:00 EEST | Uutinen

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, low- and middle-income countries are in urgent need of a rapid recovery but face instead external shocks in the form of food and energy price surges and the often dire effects of climate change. Governments in these countries must now navigate historically high levels of both public and private debt and rising inflation. As default rates rise, the need for debt restructuring is growing in many countries. What could be the way out from the debt trap? This is the question discussed by leading scholars and policymakers at the ‘Debt and innovative finance in developing countries’ conference in Helsinki on 27−28 October. The two-day conference is convened by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER) and the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT). The aim of the conference is to address an urgent need to help governments of developing countries weather the multiple crises they face, sta