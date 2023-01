Tampere Chamber Music -festivaalilla kansainvälisiä ja kotimaisia taiteilijoita

The Snow Queen ice ballet wins the Sports Culture Act of the Year Award at the Finnish Sports Gala 12.1.2023 18:46:08 EET | Tiedote

The Snow Queen ice ballet, which was performed at Tampere's Nokia Arena at the turn of the year, has won the Sports Culture Act of the Year Award at the Finnish Sports Gala on January 12, 2023. The award was given in recognition of the extensive work the production has done for the benefit of Finnish sports culture. The Snow Queen united figure skaters, synchronized skaters, dancers, ice hockey players, and performing arts professionals in an unprecedented way. At Nokia Arena, over 32,000 viewers saw the performances over the course of three days, and live broadcast by the Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle on New Year's Eve was seen by 770,000 viewers at its peak.