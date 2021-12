Eetu Huhtala’s “Another” won the light art work competition at Tanssin talo’s Event Square 21.12.2020 10:14:28 EET | Press release

Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo, Tanssin talo and Finnish Light Art Society FLASH invited Finnish artists and artists permanently living in Finland to take part in the competition to create a permanent light artwork at Tanssin talo’s foyer Event Square. Tanssin talo is located next to Cable Factory. Altogether 25 high-quality proposals were submitted for the competition. Eetu Huhtala’s timeless and modifiable proposal “Another” was chosen as the winner of the competition.