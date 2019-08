TASAPAINOON SUOMALAISTA SENSORITEKNOLOGIAA HYÖDYNTÄMÄLLÄ!

FIND BALANCE THROUGH FINNISH SENSOR TECHNOLOGY! 21.8.2019 17:49:43 EEST | Tiedote

Ainone Balance® Software, created by the Finnish company Ainone for balance measurement, is intended for use by health care and coaching professionals. Ainone Balance® is a CE labelled medical device. Even though balance is considered important by professionals, it is in most cases evaluated only visually or with the help of a watch, pen and a scale of assessment. Sometimes an evaluation is completely neglected. Ainone has developed a measurement device based on mobile technology to assist professionals in evaluating balance. All that is needed is a Movesense sensor and the Ainone Balance measurement software. Ainone Balance gives a precise numeric value of balance, which can be utilised in human performance measurement, monitoring of rehabilitation and coaching, and as part of other balance tests. Ainone Balance is a simple and quick way to measure balance.