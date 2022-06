Tasavertainen vanhemmuus tuo hyvinvointia kaikille

Equality in parenthood brings well-being to everyone 20.6.2022 12:41:23 EEST | Press release

The international Nordic Fathers on Paternity Leave conference was organised at Musiikkitalo in Helsinki and over the internet 31.3.2022. The speakers were researchers and representatives of men's organizations from all Nordic countries, Minister Blomqvist opened the event. Non-governmental organisations, researchers, and officials from all over the world, excluding Africa and Australia, partook in the conference. The conference was organized by the Central Association for Men´s Organizations in Finland in collaboration with the Nordic Council of Ministers as well as the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.