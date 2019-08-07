The Friends of the Ateneum centenary exhibition One Hundred Years of Friendship to open soon
The Friends of the Ateneum, which is Finland’s oldest and largest museum friends association, was founded in 1919 to support the Ateneum Art Museum. In honour of the association’s centenary, an exhibition entitled One Hundred Years of Friendship will present works of art donated and funded by the association. The exhibition will be staged in one gallery on the third floor of the Ateneum, and it will run from 15 August to 6 October 2019. The Friends of the Ateneum donations lecture series, to be held in August and September, will dig deeper into the works featured in the exhibition.
One Hundred Years of Friendship to present the history of donations
Over a period of one hundred years, from 1919 to 2019, the Friends of the Ateneum have donated more than 130 works and sketches to the Ateneum Art Museum. One Hundred Years of Friendship will, after a long hiatus, present works from the Friends of the Ateneum collection of donations. The works selected for the exhibition play an important role in the Ateneum collection, as well as that of the Sinebrychoff art museum, which also includes pre-19th-century works from outside Finland. Through the works in the exhibition, art acquisition methods and sources are discussed from various perspectives, and the background and provenance of the works are described.
Densely exhibited in one gallery, One Hundred Years of Friendship will feature works by, for example, Alexander Lauréus, Hugo Simberg and Sulho Sipilä. The exhibition emphasises the important role of the Friends of the Ateneum in supporting the museum’s research and collection activities.
The exhibition curator, Hanne Selkokari, will give an introduction to the exhibition on its opening day, at 12:00 and 16:00. In Finnish. Admission is included in the museum entrance fee, or with a Museum Card or a Friends of the Ateneum membership card.
A Marcus Collin to be acquired for the Ateneum collection through a fundraising campaign
When the Friends of the Ateneum was founded one hundred years ago, the purpose of the association was to support the provision of art education at the Ateneum by acquiring and donating works of art-historical significance to the museum’s collection. Over the course of the century, the association’s operations have expanded, while it still retains its primary purpose. The One Hundred Years of Friendship exhibition will also feature Marcus Collin’s work Woman in Black (1918), which will be donated to the collection in 2019. The Friends of the Ateneum are running a special centenary fund-raising campaign to enable its acquisition, and all contributions are welcome. Read more about the fundraising campaign (in Finnish)
The Friends of the Ateneum association has almost 2,000 members. Membership offers a front-row seat to the Ateneum collections and exhibitions, and a community that lives and breathes all things Ateneum.
The Friends of the Ateneum donations lecture series, 21 Aug–25 Sep
The Friends of the Ateneum donations lecture series, which began in spring 2019, will continue in August and September. The lectures dig deeper into the works and artists featured in the collection of donations to the Friends of the Ateneum. Lectures are held in the Ateneum Hall from 17:00 to 17:45. In Finnish. Admission is included in the museum entrance fee, or with a Museum Card or a Friends of the Ateneum membership card. Read more about the lecture series.
Wed 21 Aug One Hundred Years of Friendship – the stories behind the Friends of the Ateneum collection of donations. Curator Hanne Selkokari, the Ateneum Art Museum.
Wed 4 Sep Greta Hällfors-Sipilä and Sulho Sipilä. Chief curator Timo Huusko, Ateneum Art Museum.
Wed 18 Sep Anitra Lucander. Head of department, Sanna Teittinen, National Museum of Finland.
Wed 25 Sep Works of Helene Schjerfbeck’s youth. Chief curator Anna-Maria von Bonsdorff, Ateneum Art Museum.
Opening hours
Tue, Fri 10:00–18:00 | Wed, Thu 10:00–20:00 | Sat, Sun 10:00–17:00 | Mon closed
Admission
Adults €17 | Concessions €15 | Under 18s free admission
Twitter: @AteneumMuseum | Facebook: AteneumArtMuseum | Instagram: ateneummuseum
Contacts
Media contact: Communications officer Anna Kari, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
More information on the Friends of the Ateneum: Executive director Anna Laamanen, tel. +358 40 171 9911, anna.laamanen at ateneum.fi
Press photos: press.ateneum.fi | username: ateneum | password: mediat
About Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI
0294 500 401http://www.ateneum.fi
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum’s main corporate partner is HOK-Elanto. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
