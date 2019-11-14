The internationally acclaimed artist Chiharu Shiota will create a large spatial installation for EMMA in autumn 2021
Since 2018, the collaboration between EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation has seen works created by topically relevant international artists, tailored site-specifically for EMMA’s unique space. The fourth artist in the collaboration is Chiharu Shiota, who is known for her impressive spatial artworks, where she combines vast webs of threads with various everyday objects.
Japanese-born and Berlin-based artist Chiharu Shiota has been invited by EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation to make a commissioned artwork in autumn 2021. Shiota will create the large-sized installation Tracing Boundaries, which spreads into the surrounding space and consists of a labyrinth of red yarn and old, wooden doors. The work invites the viewer to delve deep inside the web of threads while journeying into one’s memories and self.
The solo exhibition by Chiharu Shiota (b. 1972) has gathered widespread popularity and was on display at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo last June–October. The artist’s works have been showcased widely in international museums and art biennales, such as Venice Biennale of 2015 and Sydney Biennale of 2016.
Shiota’s commissioned work Tracing Boundaries continues the collaboration between EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation, where a new work by an interesting contemporary artist is commissioned annually to the foundation’s art collection. The exhibition curated around the commission sheds light on the artist’s current practice. This form of collaboration was first carried out with the Alicja Kwade exhibition in 2018. The commissioned work of 2019 was created by artist Tatsuo Miyajima, and 2020 will feature Finnish contemporary artist Eeva-Leena Eklund.
A diverse setting of media artworks is featured in the Touch exhibition in 2020
The media space of Touch exhibition, which displays the Saastamoinen Foundation art collection, features works from Finnish and international contemporary artists. Early next year, the first joint work by Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca called Faz Que Vai (Set to Go), 2016 will be on display during 4 February – 15 May 2020. The work of the artist duo, which is representing Brazil in this year’s Venice Biennale, is a video essay consisting of four parts. In each part, a different dancer interprets the traditional Brazilian Carnival dance, Frevo. Taking its title from the name of a Frevo step that pretends a moment of imbalance, Faz Que Vai portrays four dancers in their ways of articulating a form of popular tradition with gender and socio-economic issues. The dance style, included in Unesco’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage, originates from the city of Recife, which is also the home of artists Wagner and de Burca.
Starting May, the media space will feature Anni Puolakka’s work Diamond Belly (2018). Staged as a conversation with an artificial intelligence chatbot, Diamond Belly explores love and companionship between a human artist, the bot and mosquitoes. Puolakka is a visual and performance artist based in Helsinki and Rotterdam. They incorporate biographical and documentary materials into fictional worlds in videos, performances, videos installations and images.
In autumn 2020, the space welcomes the work Biblion (2018) by Saara Ekström and Eero Tammi. The darkly poetic work is born on locations that seem to have become end stations and storages for the printed matter: antiquarian bookstores, libraries, letterpress houses and anonymous spaces filled with oceans of abandoned books. Running in three parallel images in black & white and colour, and complemented with an evocative soundtrack, the work creates a gravitational pull towards the dense and layered heart of the book.
Saara Ekström uses photography, film, text and installation in her work. The meaning of changes, destruction and growth and the contradictory need to both forget and remember are at the core of her works, which question our ways to analyse and classify history, matter and our environment. Eero Tammi graduated as a film editor from Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture. He has worked together with Saara Ekström since 2015.
The programme of EMMA’s 2020 changing exhibitions kicks off with Tacita Dean’s first extensive solo exhibition in the Nordics. A solo exhibition by sculptor Aaron Heino, an awardee of the Fine Arts Academy of Finland prize, will be featured in the summer. In autumn, the artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset will create a new work for EMMA as part of an extensive exhibition on them. The exhibition also marks the celebration of the artist duo’s 25-year artist jubilee year.
EMMA’s exhibition programme of 2020:
Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Set to Go, 4 February – 17 May 2020
Tacita Dean, 26 February – 3 May 2020
Nastja Säde Rönkkö: for those yet to be, 26 February – 23 August 2020
Michael Schilkin, 22 April 2020–28 February 2021
IC-98: Rope Variations, 22 April – 20 August 2020
Fine Arts Academy of Finland prize exhibition: Aaron Heino, 27 May – 23 August 2020
Anni Puolakka: Timanttimaha, 27 May – 23 August 2020
Elmgreen & Dragset, 23 September 2020 – 10 January 2021
Leena and Kalle Nio, 23 September 2020 – 10 January 2021
Saara Ekström & Eero Tammi: Biblion, 23 September 2020 – 10 January 2021
Eeva-Leena Eklund, 14 October 2020–
Keywords
Contacts
Asta TeräväinenViestintäkoordinaattori / Communications Coordinator+358447601930asta.teravainen@emmamuseum.fi
Images
Links
About EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Ahertajantie 5
02100 Espoo
http://www.emmamuseum.fi
EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museon kokoelma- ja näyttelytoiminta profiloituu kotimaiseen ja kansainväliseen modernismiin, nykytaiteeseen sekä designiin. EMMA sijaitsee Espoon Tapiolassa, professori Aarno Ruusuvuoren suunnittelemassa betoniarkkitehtuuria edustavassa Näyttelykeskus WeeGeessä. Näyttelytilat ovat pinta-alaltaan Suomen suurimmat, ja pelkistetty moderni arkkitehtuuri tukee EMMAn, Saastamoisen säätiön ja Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiön kokoelmien sekä vaihtuvien näyttelyiden kokemuksellista esittämistä. Tervetuloa!
@emmamuseum
Subscribe to releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Subscribe to all the latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Den världsberömda Chiharu Shiota förverkligar på EMMA en stor rumslig installation på hösten 202114.11.2019 12:50:00 EET | Tiedote
I samarbetsformen mellan EMMA och Saastamoinens stiftelse har man ända sedan år 2018 kunnat se verk av betydelsefulla internationella konstnärer som skapats speciellt för EMMAs utrymmen. Den fjärde konstnären som framträder inom ramen för detta samarbete är Chiharu Shiota som är känd för sina imponerande rumsliga verk där hon förenar trådnät med olika slags objekt. I utställningen Beröring som presenterar Saastamoinens stiftelses konstsamling och som visas permanent i EMMA har gjorts tillägg för mediakonstprogrammet för år 2020.
Maailmankuulu Chiharu Shiota toteuttaa EMMAan suuren tilallisen installaation syksyllä 202114.11.2019 12:50:00 EET | Tiedote
EMMAn ja Saastamoisen säätiön välisessä yhteistyömuodossa on vuodesta 2018 nähty varta vasten EMMAn tilaan luotuja teoksia merkittäviltä kansainvälisiltä taiteilijoilta. Yhteistyön puitteissa neljäs taiteilija on Chiharu Shiota, joka on tunnettu vaikuttavista tilallisista teoksista, joissa hän yhdistää laajoja lankaverkostoja erilaisiin arkisiin objekteihin. Lisäksi EMMAssa pysyvästi esillä olevaan, Saastamoisen säätiön taidekokoelmaa esittelevään, Kosketus-näyttelyyn on tehty lisäyksiä mediataiteen ohjelmaan vuodelle 2020.
Uusi tilataideteos julkistetaan Merituulentorin uudessa pyöräparkissa – kaupunkilaiset mukana nimeämässä teoksen hahmoja!23.10.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
Espoon Tapiolassa avataan uusi yli 400 pyörän pyöräparkki torstaina 24.10. Tapiolan metroaseman yhteyteen. Taidegraafikko Seela Petra on luonut tilallisen julkisen taiteen teoksen, joka levittäytyy uuden pyöräparkin seinille ja pylväisiin ja tuo taiteen lähelle ihmisten arkea. Uutta teosta juhlistetaan kaikille avoimissa avajaisissa 24.10. klo 16–17.
EMBARGO The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk design award goes to the bold ceramic artist Hinrich Kröger – the winner’s work will be on display at EMMA for one weekend only!18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | Press release
The first Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk prize was awarded in 2016 honoring the memory of the noted artist/designer couple during the celebration of their centennial year. The award is given out every three years and this year marks the second time the prize is awarded. The ceremony will be held on the birthday of Rut Bryk, October 18, 2019.
EMBARGO Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk -palkinto rohkealle keramiikkataiteilijalle, Hinrich Krögerille – teokset esillä vain viikonloppuna!18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Embargo 18.10. klo 16.00: Tapio Wirkkalan ja Rut Brykin 100-vuotisjuhlavuoden kunniaksi vuonna 2016 Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiö jakoi ensimmäisen kerran taiteilijapariskunnan muistoa juhlistavan kansainvälisen muotoilupalkinnon. Joka kolmas vuosi jaettava palkinto jaetaan tänä vuonna toisen kerran Rutin syntymäpäivänä 18.10.2019.
EMBARGO Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk-priset går till den djärve keramikkonstnären Hinrich Kröger – verken visas endast under veckoslutet!18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Tapio Wirkkalas och Rut Bryks 100-årsjubileum till ära år 2016 delade Stiftelsen Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk för första gången ut ett internationellt designpris som bär konstnärsparets namn. Priset delas ut vart tredje år, och i år sker det för andra gången på Ruts födelsedag den 18 oktober.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom