The Men Who Fell from Earth is packed with painterly energy
The Men Who Fell from Earth features three leading contemporary painters of our time, Jonathan Meese, Daniel Richter and Tal R. The exhibition will be the most extensive overview of their work ever seen in Finland and it will be open to the public from 30 Jan to 7 July 2019.
The unique collaborative project portrays jointly created installations, spontaneous paintings and a video work. In addition to the collaborative works, the exhibition also takes distinct looks into each artist's recent oeuvre.
The title of the exhibition is a reference to Nicolas Roeg's cult film The Man Who Fell to Earth from 1976. The themes of the film – ecological crisis, suspicion towards foreigners, all-pervasive commercialism and questions of humanity and humaneness – are all topical. Still the artist trio observes the world and its dire state through absurd humour, playfulness and performativity.
Jonathan Meese (b. 1970) works proficiently in many art forms from painting to sculpture, performance and installations. He almost stuns the viewer with his overflowing expression and energy. He creates serial, colourful and diverse collections of works and surprising assemblages combining material from pop culture, mythology and political history.
Over the past two decades has Tal R (b. 1967) created his own, recognisable imagery which permeates his wide and diverse oeuvre. The art and working methods of Tal R can be described as embodying vitality, curiosity and a constant quest for something new, and at the same time making use of used or surplus material.
Daniel Richter(b. 1962) gathers inspiration for his paintings from everything he sees and experiences. His canvases have flashes of the daily news, art history and rock music. Richter's roots are in the 1980s punk scene and in the visual culture of many alternative movements.
The show continues EMMA’s series of exhibitions that explores contemporary painting. This exhibition is a collaboration with the Holstebro Art Museum in Denmark, the German Museum Stade, and EMMA.
EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art showcases Finnish and international modernism, contemporary art and design. EMMA is located in Espoo's Tapiola at the Exhibition Centre WeeGee, an iconic example of Brutalist architecture designed by Professor Aarno Ruusuvuori.
