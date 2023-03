Tiedotustilaisuus 12.4. klo 11.00: Ateneumin uusi kokoelmanäyttely Ajan kysymys

Albert Edelfelt exhibition returns home from Paris and Gothenburg 14.3.2023 09:52:00 EET | Press release

An exhibition of works by Albert Edelfelt (1854–1905) will be displayed at the Ateneum Art Museum from 5 May to 17 September 2023. The comprehensive exhibition will examine the entire career of one of Finland’s most famous and beloved artists. Edelfelt was an influential international figure who was a trailblazer and builder of connections for later Finnish artists, especially in Paris. Advance ticket sales for the exhibition will begin on 14 March.