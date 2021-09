Tiedotustilaisuus to 7.10. klo 10.15: Outi Heiskanen

The Ateneum to admit more visitors from Tuesday 22 June 17.6.2021 09:41:56 EEST | Press release

Admission to exhibitions at the Ateneum Art Museum is becoming easier. The Ateneum is increasing the number of daily visitors, and tickets will also be sold at the door from Tuesday 22 June 2021. The same day marks the start of the sale of additional tickets at Lippu.fi for the period from 6 July to 29 August (selling begins at 9:00). Pre-booking tickets is still recommended if you want to guarantee your admission to the museum at a preferred time. The number of visitors admitted can be increased now that the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland has relaxed the restrictions on assembly and safe distances that were in force in the Helsinki metropolitan area.