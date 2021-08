Toinen Esko Antola -luento Turun Eurooppa-foorumissa

Household deposits continued brisk growth, albeit slowing down from early 2021 10.8.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Finnish households’ deposit stock[1] stood at EUR 107.8 billion at the end of June 2021. In April-June 2021, the deposit stock grew by EUR 3 billion, EUR 550 million less than in the same period a year earlier. In June 2021, the deposit stock increased by EUR 1.2 billion. The annual rate of growth of the deposit stock has slowed down from the beginning of 2021, while nevertheless remaining at a brisk level (7.4%) in June. Over 90% of the assets on households’ deposit accounts were on current accounts[2]. The growth of assets on current accounts has been the main driver of the growth of the deposit stock for an extended period. The stock of deposits with an agreed maturity has contracted ever since 2011, while other deposits have increased at a moderate pace. Households held a total of EUR 2.9 billion of deposits with an agreed maturity and EUR 6.8 billion of other deposits. In June, the average interest rate on current accounts was near zero (0.02%) as opposed to 0.66% on deposits with