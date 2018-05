Tuhannet miljardit sensorit ohjaavat pian teollisuutta, josta DIMECC tekee älykkäämmän ja tuottavamman - Maailman IoT-huiput kokoontuvat perjantaina Nokialle Espooseen

Finnish Shipowners to reinforce One Sea: The high profile Ecosystem boosts its Position as the Spearhead of the Autonomous Future of the Maritime World 24.4.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

The Finnish Shipowners’ Association (FSA) has started an intensive cooperation with the international One Sea Ecosystem, striving to enable commercial autonomous maritime traffic by 2025. The aim is to create better conditions for significantly more energy-efficient and safer shipping. ‘We want to be part of the leading edge of digitalizing shipping with One Sea’, states CEO Tiina Tuurnala of the FSA.