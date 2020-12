”Tulossa kaikkien aikojen datajoulu” – Netinkäyttö jouluna poikkeaa suuresti tavallisesta, ja tänä vuonna koronatilanne sekoittaa pakkaa entisestään

DNA’s customer data reveals how smartphones are used in Finland: Rovaniemi stands out as the king of data use, while Jyväskylä spends the most time on social media 8.12.2020 09:15:00 EET | Press release

Customers in Rovaniemi with postpaid DNA subscriptions use the most data per customer, according to a comparison of mobile data use in Finland’s largest cities*. The average DNA customer in the capital of Lapland consumed a total of 62.6 gigabytes of mobile data in July-August. This was over 60 per cent more than in Salo, which was ranked last in the comparison of Finland’s 25 largest cities.