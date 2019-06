”Tuska, intohimo…” - Suomen suurin teollisuustapahtuma MPD määritti neljä reittiä menestykseen ja julkisti uuden MPIDEA-kilpailun 2021

‘Europe needs to be united, even Germany can’t cope alone’ – The global struggle for technology supremacy lifts industrial policy to the core of the EU 6.6.2019 13:11:41 EEST | Tiedote

Europe’s most important industry strongly pursues a united Europe. ‘Industrial policy is back. The international power struggle by the US and China has put also Europe in a position, where only strong united answers can work. This lifts also industrial policy to the core of the EU and there’s much to be done’, states Malte Lohan, Director General of Orgalim, the representative of Europe’s technology industries at EU level. Lohan spoke today at MPD, the largest and most important industry event in Finland, held in Tampere.