Tutkimus: Näistä verkkouhista suomalaiset ovat huolissaan

DNA’s 5G network already covers 190 towns – Kivijärvi, Kuhmoinen, Laitila, Soini, Uurainen and Ähtäri are the latest additions 15.11.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA’s 5G network already covers 77% of Finland’s population, based on the places of residence of the population. This translates to approximately 4.3 million people in 190 towns. The newest 5G towns are Kivijärvi, Kuhmoinen, Laitila, Soini, Uurainen and Ähtäri. DNA’s coverage map makes it easy to check the 5G coverage and available speeds in your area.