”Työntekijät halusivat meidät maailmalle” – Miljardien IoT-markkinat auki VALA Groupille, joka nyt syventää yhteistyötä Qt:n kanssa

’Our Employees Want to Take on the World’ – IoT Market Worth Billions Open for VALA Group that Is Now Deepening Cooperation with Qt 21.12.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The software quality company VALA Group is entering into extensive cooperation with The Qt Company, which is growing at a tremendous pace. ’Qt provides its customers around the world with state-of-the-art technology and software solutions. Our team ensures that the developed solutions are made available for customers quickly and with top quality’, says Teemu Pesonen, Head of Operations of VALA Group. ’The most important thing for us is the success of our customers, and that’s where VALA's experts bring significant added value’, says Petri Lehmus, Director at The Qt Company. Both Finnish companies emphasize the importance of cooperation for growth.