Työsuojeluvalvonta: ulkomaalaisten palkassa puutteita joka toisella tarkastetuista työpaikoista

Occupational safety and health enforcement: deficiencies in the wages of foreign employees at half of inspected workplaces 1.6.2022 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the supervision related to foreign workforce in Finland last year, occupational safety and health authorities focused on minimum working conditions. Inspections revealed a large number of deficiencies in foreign employees’ basic pay and the payment of various supplements. There were also more employment relationships disguised as entrepreneurship. The enforcement findings are described in the recent report about supervision of the use of foreign workers in 2021, published by the occupational safety and health authorities.