Työturvallisuuden tasoluokitukset julki – 39 työpaikkaa saavutti nollan tapaturman tavoitteen

Occupational safety level classifications revealed – 39 workplaces reach the goal of zero accidents 26.4.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The Zero Accident Forum has granted the annual occupational safety level classifications to its member workplaces. This year, a record 110 workplaces received a safety level classification. Of these, 39 workplaces had zero accidents leading to absences from work in 2022. A culture of care where colleagues are looked after has encouraged workplaces to continuous development of occupational safety. The workplace will be sharing more good occupational safety practices at an open seminar in May.