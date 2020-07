UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto isännöi Afrikan sarvea käsittelevää kokousta

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto hosts a meeting on the Horn of Africa 7.7.2020 16:47:17 EEST | Press release

Finland, under the leadership of Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto, invites EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in the wider region on the Horn of Africa on 8 July. The conference will be attended by high-level representatives from the African Union, the European Union, and the United Nations.