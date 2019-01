Underligt, överraskande, även chockerande – grattis, du har kanske mött en svag signal!

Finland can reduce its emissions cost-effectively 19.11.2018 04:00 | Tiedote

It is possible for Finland to achieve a 60 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 in accordance with the Paris Agreement. But for this to happen, clear political steering is required. According to a recently published report, Finland's emissions can be reduced by almost half through measures that will not, during their lifecycle, cause additional costs and may even produce savings. Wind power and the electrification of transport in particular provide opportunities to reduce emissions cost-effectively.