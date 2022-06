Urheilussa on turvattava lapsen oikeudet

Human rights belong at the heart of sports - The Finnish League for Human Rights, Finland’s top athletes, and sports organizations across Finland demand the entire sporting world to wake up 22.11.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Publishable 22.11.2021 at 9.00am. Sexual harassment, infringement upon freedom of speech, homophobic jokes, belittling of female sports players and leagues, and disabled people’s right to play sports are just a few examples of the true stories brought up by top Finnish athletes. There’s a lot of work in the Finnish sports community for human rights to be actualized.